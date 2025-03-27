Gardener shares before-and-after video after making major landscaping mistake: 'I learned the hard way'

"Try covering with cardboard or a tarp until spring."

We all make mistakes from time to time, and this gardener's TikTok post is definitely a valuable lesson.

"I learned the hard way," gardener Nikki Adams (@nikkis_garden_adventure) said after seeing the results of using hay as mulch in the garden.

Hay has seeds that are more than happy to take root and grow, and Nikki needed to pull and remove the unwanted grass manually.

"Try covering with cardboard or a tarp until spring," one user suggested to anyone else who makes the same error. "Should prevent any more grass from growing."

Once the unwanted grass was all gone, Nikki replaced it with compost and bags of garden soil. By the end of the clip, the garden project looked much better.

Nikki's TikTok account is all about building a dream garden on a budget, which is not always easy to do. However, rewilding is a fantastic way to blend aesthetics and improve sustainability. Meanwhile, if you have enough space, growing food can help recoup some of the costs of remodeling a yard by saving money on groceries later down the line.

To begin a project, there's a degree of assessment and planning involved, but it's much easier than it sounds once you get the ball rolling.

Upgrading to a natural lawn requires some of the same steps as shown in the TikTok clip. For instance, removing monoculture grass and laying down organic materials like compost or manure.

There are many advantages to natural lawns like clover and buffalo grass. They don't tend to grow out of control and require less water to keep looking lush compared to typical monoculture grasses.

Cultivating native plants is another cost-effective way to have a vibrant yard that requires little maintenance and can boost biodiversity. A healthier ecosystem for pollinators is essential, especially because of the issues facing the populations of honeybees, native bees, and butterflies in America.

Experience is valuable, and there are plenty of lessons to learn from TikTok clips like Nikki's.

