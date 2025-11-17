Homeowner takes matters into own hands after HOA stalls on project: 'I've been bugging them'

HOAs sometimes require homeowners to take matters into their own hands. That's exactly what one Reddit gardener did after their HOA wouldn't.

One Reddit user posted on the r/GuerrillaGardening subreddit about improving the balding garden outside their home. After being ignored by the HOA countless times, they bought a massive bag of hummingbird and butterfly seed mix and planted it themselves to fill out their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've been bugging them to fill in these bald spots next to my unit," the poster said. They claimed the HOA says they'll address it at the next meeting, but they never do. "So, I visited Home Depot today and picked up a big jug of the Stover Seed Hummingbird and Butterfly Mix for $16 and went wild."

The area in question gets watered regularly, and they raked the dirt before planting.

Fortunately, their seed mixture contains mostly native plants like lupine, monkey flower, and Indian Blanket, but also some non-native species like alyssum and painted daisy that may require more care. It's essential to check seed mixtures before planting, as invasive species can overwhelm native species and local ecosystems.

HOAs across the country have been known to prevent homeowners from making money-saving and environmentally friendly updates, such as forcing them to remove rooftop solar or destroy native gardens. Such restrictions negatively impact both homeowners and the environment, limiting efforts to reduce carbon footprints for the sake of the HOA's aesthetics and rules.

The increasing toll of extreme weather, climbing insurance rates, and the volatile costs of necessities like energy and food underscore the impact of continued reliance on dirty energy. Working with your HOA or local community to make eco-friendly decisions is crucial for the sustainability transition.

While the HOA may eventually remove these wildflowers, it's important for homeowners to continue the discussions with neighbors, pursue rule changes, or join the board to improve the association's rules around eco-friendly improvements.

Gardening fans were pleased to see such a rebellious action against an HOA.

"As you should," one agreed.

Another acknowledged the sad reality: "Sadly, once it's full of gorgeous flowers they will rip them out bc boomers."

"Beautiful," another commented.

