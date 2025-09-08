Gardener shares easy hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular plants: 'This is a great tip'

Love the idea of growing food more than the workload? TikToker Erin Arrendale (@hygge.haven) is here to help with a game-changing, super-easy tip for growing herbs that'll totally revitalize your garden and change the way you think of gardening.

The scoop

Arrendale showed how you can grow both lavender and rosemary from one plant.

"You're gonna take a 4 to 6 inch cutting," she explained, adding that softwood cuttings were best. Then, she removed the bottom leaves, keeping only the top ones, before sticking them in the soil.

"Make sure this is well-draining soil," Arrendale said. She used a mixture of perlite and peat moss that she keeps "moist but not soggy." With an optimal growing period in fall or early spring, these herbs thrive in bright, indirect light in humid conditions. The lavender grows more rapidly than the rosemary, taking only two to six weeks to root, while the rosemary takes four to eight.

Once the roots are firmly established, you can transfer them into larger pots and put them outside. In a reply to a commenter, she said you can use the same method with thyme, oregano, sage, mint, basil, and tarragon.

How it's helping

Arrendale's tip shows just how easy growing your own food can be. Growing your own food doesn't necessarily have to mean owning and operating your own farm. You can start with small, simple things, like propagating herbs.

Regardless of what you grow, though, you can save money on your next grocery shopping trip. High-quality packs of dried lavender, for example, cost upward of $15.

Gardening also has mental health benefits, especially when friends are involved. Studies show that community gardening improves overall mental well-being. So, if you're thinking of using Arrendale's tip, try it with a friend!

Plus, growing your own herbs comes with a host of environmental benefits. The food industry in the U.S. contributes more than you'd think to pollution. In fact, one study has shown that the global food system accounts for 30% of total pollution. Think of the air pollution released by gas-powered trucks when they transport food to the grocery store, for example.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't eat, of course; instead, it's a call to be more mindful of food choices going forward. Growing your own food, like Arrendale does, is a great way to cut back on that.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the advice and excited to get started.

"This is a great tip," one commenter said.

"Ok, trying this!" another exclaimed.

