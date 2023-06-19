Gardener warns against the costly consequences of buying standard strawberry plants: ‘The price is so much better’

You can buy 25 bare-root strawberries for the price of one.

A TikToker is advising viewers not to buy individual strawberry plants because, as it turns out, there’s a much better way to plant strawberries.

In the viral video with more than 200,000 likes, TikToker Joshua Meekins (@the_garden_is_growing) explains how he purchased 25 bare-root strawberries for $18 — and how to get the most out of them.

“The price is so much better!” he wrote in the video’s caption.

The scoop

First, Meekins explains how you must hydrate the roots, ideally by placing them in a bucket with water for about three hours with the roots submerged entirely.

Afterward, spread the roots in the soil when planting, then add water and mulch, which can be made from straw or another material. Meekins uses everbearing strawberries, which he says produce throughout the season “as long as the temperatures aren’t too cold or too hot.”

How it’s helping

Not only does growing your own fruits and vegetables save you money by allowing you to get higher quantities for a much better price, but it can also be healthier. Studies show that people who grow their own fruits and veggies are more likely to eat fruits and veggies, a great source of essential nutrients.

The walking, bending, lifting, and pulling required for good gardening is also a great form of exercise, which helps boost our immune system and can prevent ailments like cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

But the benefits go beyond our bodies.

It is not uncommon for fruits and vegetables sold at your local supermarket to be wrapped in plastic. In the U.S., about 40 million tons of plastic are thrown out each year, and only about 5% of that gets recycled.

Vegetables that are locally grown reduce or eliminate the need for plastic packaging, which also reduces the burning of fossil fuels that release harmful pollutants used in the production of plastic.

What everyone’s saying

The TikTok video has more than 500 comments, including one commenter who wrote, “I get mine at Walmart. 10 roots for 3.25. They carry everbearing and June bearing.”

Another joked about not having much gardening success.

“I killed 44 of those last year. I cannot, in good conscience, try it ever again,” another added.

But there were also stories of success, like the one from one commenter, who said, “I bought a single strawberry plant 7 yrs ago and it turned into about 500 plants, spread across the entire garden.”

