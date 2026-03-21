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Shopper surprised after cutting open condiment container

"It's amazing how much [they] leave behind."

by Jordan Carlton
With grocery prices on the rise, many shoppers are turning to their pantries for ways to cut back on spending.

Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to saving money, it can be difficult to know where to start. But with food prices on the rise, many shoppers are turning to their pantries, looking for ways to cut back on grocery bills.

One Reddit user took action fairly literally — by cutting into a seemingly empty bottle of mustard.

Posted on the r/Frugal subreddit, the shopper shared a photo of the aftermath: a hollowed-out mustard bottle and a perfect to-go-sized container filled with the remaining sauce.

With grocery prices on the rise, many shoppers are turning to their pantries for ways to cut back on spending.
Photo Credit: Reddit

After cutting the container open, the poster used a spatula to scrape the remaining condiments out of the bottle. "It was surprisingly easy to do," they said.

While it may seem trivial, small actions like this can add up to big savings over time. With staple crops becoming increasingly difficult to grow and food prices skyrocketing, it is more important than ever to take advantage of money-saving hacks like this one. Some shoppers have even gone so far as to grow their own food.

For some, savings are an added bonus to the otherwise simple act of reducing food waste. "It is the satisfaction of avoiding waste more than the savings realized," one commenter wrote

Another shared a similar sentiment, shedding light on how to bypass the pesky situation altogether: "This is a reason why jars are better for condiments."

Others chimed in with their own experiences of cutting into containers to save product, reduce waste, and cut costs.

"I do it with lotion too," one user wrote. "It's amazing how much the pumps leave behind."

Another user shared a creative alternative for using those hard-to-reach remnants: "If you add a little balsamic vinegar and olive oil and you shake real hard you just made yourself a delicious salad dressing."

"I am thinking of other stuff to try this on," the original poster concluded.

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