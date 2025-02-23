Distressed shopper stumped by soaring grocery bills: 'Am I doing something wrong?'

You can repurpose food by doing more with leftovers to using the same item several ways.

A curious Redditor posted a question in the r/Frugal subreddit about grocery prices. They asked the community: "How do you save money on groceries? Am I doing something wrong?"

One commenter said, "Make a meal plan for the week trying to use similar ingredients across different meals so you don't waste food." Looking for food deals and practicing "food recycling" can cut those costs.

You can repurpose food by doing more with leftovers to using the same item several ways — as Michelin Green Star restaurant Heritage does — to help achieve a more reasonable food bill. "Leftover meals. Chili, stews, and soups are excellent for this: bonus, they taste way better the next day or later," wrote one commenter.

Download apps like Too Good To Go that sell less-than-perfect produce at reduced rates. In addition to saving money, you save still usable food from becoming landfill waste that gives off polluting gases. Misfits Market is another online grocery company that can help consumers save up to 20% on food prices.

With as little as $70 to start, you can produce $600 worth of food after planting a garden if you have some green space.

You can really save on grocery shopping by finding out where your store's dumpsters are. Grocers often dump food because of liability concerns from electrical outages, returned items, and even slightly damaged packaging.

Most of the comments were in agreement about cooking with leftovers in mind and adjusting to more of a plant-based diet.

"Beef is one of the most expensive proteins. I suggest swapping out for others when they are on sale," replied one commenter.

Adjusting shopping times may also help, as another suggested: "If you encounter a lot of food spoiling, you may want to switch to more frequent weekly shopping in smaller batches."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.