Thrift shopper stunned after researching $1 wooden bowl purchased from garage sale: 'I had no idea'

People often bemoan how little you can get for $1 nowadays. One savvy garage sale shopper showed you can still get a lot with a little bit of luck.

The thrifter shared their find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls community and added background.

Photo Credit: Reddit



When they snagged a wooden salad bowl for just $1, they got more than a stylish piece — they discovered a true bargain. The Great Alaskan Bowl Company product retailed for $119, per the OP.

They said they nabbed it "just in time for big salad season" and showed the gorgeous bowl with and without salad ingredients inside.

"I had no idea those retailed for so much," one user said. "It's a beautiful bowl. Congratulations!"

Wooden bowls from the Great Alaskan Bowl Co. are highly sought after. They not only add aesthetic value to your home but also align with eco-friendly lifestyles.

For one thing, they save users from having to worry about microplastic exposure from plastic alternatives. While the understanding of microplastics' impact on our health is incomplete, there are alarming findings, including indications that they are endocrine disruptors.

Meanwhile, the Great Alaskan Bowl Co. is committed to sustainability. It operates a low-waste facility and has planted a tree for every bowl sold since December 2021. The bowls are also 100% biodegradable, in contrast to plastic that can take centuries to break down.

This kind of curbside shopping is akin to other secondhand activities. Thrifting, for example, helps people save money and find unique kitchen items. It's a great way to do your part in preventing unnecessary landfill waste. Garage and estate sales provide other opportunities to find new homes for old items and score great deals.

Commenters on Reddit had more to say about the OP's find and the Great Alaskan Bowl Co. A Fairbanks resident noted the company invited locals to take leftover wood from the production process.

"The discarded logs were left in a pile outside for anyone to take, and my mom would get them and turn them into planters," they revealed. Another user added that the practice continues.

"I like big bowls and I cannot lie," someone else quipped. "Fabulous!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.