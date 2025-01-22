Neighbor sparks fury after sharing surveillance setup with invasive feature: 'Dude's got problems'

While there seems to be an app or device for everything, that doesn't mean all are useful. A case in point is this post about a sensor to send grass growth data to a community HOA so it can initiate cutting duties.

"Who actually wants a sensor that will alert the whole neighborhood that you didn't cut your grass," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To make matters worse, a tech-savvy vacation homeowner appears to have created the data script to gather info on all properties in the homeowners association's area — not just their home. They also appear to have done so without the consent of other residents.

It's one thing to want your lawn to look nice, but it's another to forget about the value of letting nature take its course and do what it's meant to do. Overly manicured grass affects air quality in a few ways. First of all, gas-powered lawn mowers produce carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Plus, shorter grass gives off less oxygen and absorbs less carbon dioxide, exacerbating the overheating of our planet. One acre of grass produces more oxygen than an acre of trees, according to the Ecological Landscape Alliance. So, letting your grass grow can actually help keep the planet cool.

The less disturbed a natural environment is, the easier it is for biodiversity to thrive. Wildflowers can bloom, and pollinators can fertilize other plants. Butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, ladybugs, and more play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Across the country, difficult neighbors can act as a barrier for homeowners trying to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle changes. Neighbors have been caught trespassing onto private properties, chopping down trees without permission, and preventing homeowners from installing native plant lawns.

Redditors were stunned by the homeowner's ridiculous grass-cutting initiative.

"That's legit insane behavior," one user wrote.

"Dude's got problems," another responded.

Someone else put the post in perspective.

"'Issues like uncut grass' god imagine this being your biggest problem," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



