Grandmother shares easy, DIY formula that can help eliminate dust mites from beds: 'I've never cleaned my mattress'

For many readers, this might serve as a "Today I Learned," or "TIL," moment, which is a popular starting point for social media posts. As part of spring cleaning, mattress cleaning is a must for better sleep, a longer-lasting mattress, and freedom from dirt and dust mites.

The scoop

Grandmother Barbara Costello (@brunchwithbabs) fortunately has an easy hack to do so, that's free of expensive store-bought products or chemicals. Cleaning your mattress might not be at the top of your to-do list, but it can be easily done in a few steps.

To get started, Costello advises flipping or rotating the mattress. Bigger mattresses can be tricky, but asking someone else to help can make the work easier. Rotating the mattress can help spread the wear and tear of your mattress to boost its lifespan and save it from going to waste early.

Next up is more of a fun little task. Channel your inner child, or employ your literal children to jump on the bed. This isn't just for kicks, it can bring dust mites, allergens and other unwanted particles to the surface.

That ensures that the next step, vacuuming, is as effective as possible. For a more comprehensive clean, the real trick lies in Costello's cleaning solution. The formula includes a quarter cup each of witch hazel and water, along with 16 drops of eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender essential oils.

Once the solution is made, it's time to spray it on the mattress and let it dry for a fresh bed. If there are still some pesky stains you want to remove, Costello recommends mixing equal parts white vinegar and water. Apply liberally to the stain, later cover it with baking soda, let it sit for an hour, and then it's time for the vacuum.

How it's helping

While your mattress should be your ally in getting well-needed sleep, an unclean one can do the exact opposite, as Self explained. Mattresses can contain multitudes of dust mites that can trigger itching, sneezing, and respiratory issues. A lumpy or overused one can also interfere with your sleep.

Costello's solution also does great work in sticking with natural cleaning products. Using ingredients you may already have at home like baking soda and vinegar can save money and avoid harmful chemicals found in store-bought products. Those products also frequently come in plastic, which means they'll add to the plastic pollution crisis.

What everyone's saying

Instagram viewers were fans of Costello and the hack, and for some, the video was a true eye-opener.

"I've never cleaned my mattress," admitted a viewer. "I guess I need to get on that!"

"Love this!!" a user wrote. "Bonus tip, spiders do NOT like the peppermint essential oil so no unwanted friends in your bed!!"

