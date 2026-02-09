Thrift shopper sets social media ablaze after finding 'grail' antique lamp: 'I'm so jealous'

Dozens of thrifters congratulated a fellow shopper on finding an antique lamp.

The lucky shopper shared a photo on Reddit of a lamp with pink, flower-shaped lampshades in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"MY GRAIL," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the OP, the lamp was purchased for $10.99 — a fact that left many other thrifters floored.

"Damn, am I ever envious," one commenter said. "Crazy good price too."

"I'm so jealous," another wrote. "That's gorgeous."

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to find rare and valuable items at affordable prices while also reducing your environmental footprint. According to Goodwill, purchasing secondhand items helps reduce resource consumption and chemical pollution associated with new products.

For example, manufacturing new clothing requires using more fabric. Creating synthetic fabrics releases toxins into the atmosphere, which contributes to the warming of the planet, per Goodwill.

Americans throw away more than 13 million tons of clothing every year, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. Synthetic material takes hundreds of years to decompose in landfills. Thrifting helps extend the life of clothes and reduce the amount of clothing that winds up in landfills.

Buying from thrift stores also provides consumers with a financial benefit. From furniture to kitchenware, shoppers can find various items at reasonable prices by thrifting.

Replacing half your new purchases with secondhand items for a third of the price could save you almost $100 per year. You can also browse for secondhand items online through platforms such as ThredUp.

There is always the chance that you may have to repair your secondhand items at home. In the Reddit post, the original poster shared that they discovered the pink lampshades had been taped on. However, commenters offered affordable solutions.

"I feel like with a little TLC this can be easily fixed though," one commenter said; in a follow-up comment, they added: "And also you can find replacement shades for relatively cheap if you look around, marketplace and eBay are my best friend."

