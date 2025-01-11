The government wants to give you $1,600 to upgrade your home's aging ventilation — here's how to cash in

But be quick — it is not clear just how long these incentives will be available.

An aging home ventilation system could be adding dollars to your energy bills while also contributing to dampness and condensation issues. But the government is offering money for you to upgrade your ventilation — here's how you can take advantage.

Upgrading your ventilation could make your home more efficient and reduce energy bills, and the U.S. government is offering a rebate of up to $1,600 to help you do it, per Energy Star. The rebate is available for people who are part of low- to moderate-income households, which is defined as less than 150% of the median income for an area.

The rebate program is part of the government's Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA is the country's biggest commitment to climate action and helps save Americans money on their energy bills via tax breaks and incentives for everything from home heating upgrades to electric vehicles. Since it was signed into law in 2022, many people have been taking advantage of the tax credits and incentives to upgrade their homes.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the best things to do to save money while reducing the amount of dirty energy used, which is great news for the planet, too.

Rewiring America offers free tools to help people work out exactly how much they can save, how to access that money, as well as how to find contractors.

But be quick — President-elect Donald Trump has said that he wants to do away with the incentives associated with the IRA. Though this would require an act of Congress, it is not clear just how long these incentives will be available.

