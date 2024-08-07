This HVAC tip could lower your bills by $1k a year

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than half of the yearly energy use in the average American home goes to heating and air conditioning. To lower your energy bills, it makes sense to invest in the most efficient HVAC equipment there is — and that means a heat pump.

What are heat pumps?

A heat pump is an electric two-in-one HVAC unit that can provide both heating and cooling. Instead of using electricity to power a heating element, it draws heat from outside the home to warm the interior more efficiently or draws heat from inside the home to cool it.

Heat pumps rely on the same principles as air conditioners, but since they can work in both directions, a single unit can handle your indoor temperature needs year-round.

Why choose a heat pump?

Besides getting your heating and cooling all in one place, installing a heat pump has many advantages. When heating, they're the most energy-efficient option. Since they move heat instead of creating it, they can actually generate more heat energy in your home than the amount of energy used to power the device, unlike other forms of heating.



That means your power bill will be lower, and you'll save money (as much as $1,000 per year, in fact).

Even better, because heat pumps are so efficient, the federal government offers incentives to homeowners who buy them. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you can receive a rebate of up to $2,000 for your heat pump purchase, significantly reducing the cost of making the switch. (Some households may be eligible for even more.)

How heat pumps help with the environment

Heat pumps are a smart, money-saving choice, but they're also good for the planet. Because the unit itself doesn't burn fuel, it doesn't create any toxic exhaust or heat-trapping gases that overheat the planet.

Also, because it uses less electricity than other electric heating devices, powering it creates less pollution from local power plants, too, if those providers rely on dirty fuels.

