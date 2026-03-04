  • Home Home

Pet owner reveals amazing hack to save money on dog treats: '[They love] all this stuff'

"Tip to save $$$, reduce waste, and have a healthier dog."

by Noah Jampol
Golden retrievers love fruits and veggies, making them a win-win for dog owners looking to save money on treats and reduce food waste.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While dogs are widely known as "man's best friend," a Redditor's hack showed how some of them can be the planet's best friend, too.

In a post to the r/goldenretrievers subreddit, they revealed how their golden is their partner in crime in minimizing their food waste.

They declared in the post: "Tip to save $$$, reduce waste, and have a healthier dog: Goldens love fruits and veggies."

Their cute puppy is shown in the first picture eyeing a frozen string piece of apple peel with maximum anticipation and just enough restraint. The next photo shows the dog with its mouth wide open, about to scarf it down.

The OP said their dog is a big fan of apple peels, steamed broccoli stems, raw cabbage leaves, kale, and Korean sweet potatoes as treats. The hack also saves them some money on the back-end with a thrilling payoff for their dog.

"The only treats I buy at the store now are dental chews," they revealed.

While it's good for dog owners' wallets, it might be even better for the environment. Food waste is a massive problem in the U.S., with almost 80 million tons of it going to waste each year, per ReFED. That waste is magnified when it heads to landfills, where it can create potent gases like methane and further harm the environment.

Having a trusty pup to reduce your waste is an inventive way to cut down on your individual contributions. Composting your food scraps is another way to chip in and create useful fertilizer for your garden. Using veggie scraps to make a veggie stock can also be a winning hack.

Commenters and fellow goldens were loving the OP's scheme, though it sounds like dogs' tastes can be finicky just like their owners'.

"My dog loves all this stuff," a Redditor said. "Fruits, broccoli, green beans etc."

"I call mine a Garbage Retriever," another joked.

"My golden puppy will eat veggies but they need to be cut in the right shape," a user revealed. "Cubes he eats, slices he barks at."

