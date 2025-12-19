Shopper shares photo of stunning discovery inside cabinet purchased at Goodwill: 'Thrift shoppers dream of finding things like this'

A curious thrifter was in for a surprise when they posted a photo of a coin worth a pretty penny in the subreddit r/Goodwill_Finds.

Inside a jewelry cabinet bought for $60 at Goodwill, the buyer found a secret compartment. And inside that compartment was a shiny $20 gold coin from 1877.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Wondering how much a coin like this would be worth?" they wrote.

The website Bullion Shark, which sells rare coins, says that this particular piece — a Liberty Head gold coin — has "near-mythical status." The website explains that the coin, also called a gold double eagle because it was worth two $10 eagle coins, was produced from 1849 to 1908, and contained one ounce of gold, which is now worth thousands of dollars.

Back then, the United States still operated on the gold standard, so coins were literally worth their weight in gold. This lasted until 1934's Gold Reserve Act. "In essence, the act, signed by [President Franklin D.] Roosevelt, transferred the ownership of all gold money to the U.S. Treasury," Bullion Shark states. "This included all gold and bullion held by the federal reserve, institutions, and individual citizens. The government paid individuals $35 for each ounce of gold surrendered."

This truly rare find might be uncommon, but it's not out of the ordinary to find little treasures hidden in thrift store purchases. People have found a diamond ring, a vintage pearl bracelet, and even cold hard cash.

Even without these surprise jackpots, thrifting is more than worth it for both shoppers and the planet. Making thrifting a habit can save you money on clothes, furniture, and odds and ends, plus it keeps these things in use and out of landfills.

And there's always a chance to uncover a unique and valuable extra such as this highly prized gold double eagle. Commenters couldn't get over the OP's good luck.

"Omg so cool!! Congrats on the find," one person said.

Many people estimated the coin's value at well over $2,000. In the year since, an ounce of gold has risen past $4,000.

Another user wrote, "Us thrift shoppers dream of finding things like this.

