Business owner shares incredible before-and-after video of unconventional landscaping project: 'The cutest way possible'

A North Carolina coffee shop has found a delightfully unexpected way to tackle one of the South's most notorious plant problems — and the internet is eating it up almost as fast as the hired help.

Joe Van Gogh Coffee (@joevangogh) recently shared an Instagram reel showing a crew of goats devouring kudzu, an aggressive vine that can smother trees, shrubs, and entire landscapes.

The video, which thanks local partners Raleigh Goats and Endswell Modern Funeral Home for their assistance, shows the animals munching their way through a dense carpet of greenery while the caption cheers: "These lil guys have been hard at work over the past week helping us with our kudzu problem! Admire their handiwork!"

Kudzu, nicknamed "the vine that ate the South," is notoriously difficult and expensive to remove.

Its fast-growing vines can strangle trees, collapse fences, and overwhelm native plants, threatening ecosystems and property alike. By hiring goats instead of using heavy machinery or herbicides, the café found an eco-friendly solution that doubles as an adorable spectacle.

As one commenter noted, "That could have been backbreaking, hugely expensive labor, but instead some goats ate like royalty for a week and revitalized the soil."

Replacing invasive plants with native species offers lasting benefits beyond a quick cleanup.

Native landscaping saves homeowners time and money on maintenance, cuts down on water use (and water bills), and supports pollinators like bees and butterflies — which, in turn, protect our food supply. Even a partial yard makeover with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can make a big difference in creating a healthier ecosystem.

Instagram users couldn't get enough of the goat-powered operation.

"We need goats on stilts to get the next 3–5 feet higher up," one person joked. Another marveled, "They shredded every last leaf!!" A third simply cheered the strategy, writing, "Thanks for taking care of those invasive plants in the cutest way possible!"

