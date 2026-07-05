Girl shopping for clearance plants with $20 is recognized, and store workers give them to her free

"You went viral and we saw it all. All of us saw it."

At Tractor Supply, a young plant enthusiast tried to see how many clearance plants she could rescue with just $20, but the trip ended with employees giving her the plants at no charge.

What happened?

As reported by The Daily Dot, the moment appeared in a TikTok from Adelynn's Plant Rescue (@adelynnsplantrescue). The clip centers on Adelynn, a young creator known for attempting to revive struggling plants.

The publication said it was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video.

Before browsing the clearance rack, Adelynn says the outing comes with a strict budget and notes that the money came from a supporter: "Today we're at Tractor Supply and we have a challenge. So I have a 20 dollar bill here, and we're gonna have to see how much plants we can get with only 20 dollars." She also adds, "Shout out to Paula from Maine. She's actually the one who gave me this money."

While inspecting the discounted plants, Adelynn points out just how rough some of them look, yet still spots reasons for hope. "This is bad," she says of one. "This is the baddest one right here." On another, she says, "It's definitely a life. You can see the green on it."

Recognition from the staff changes the outing mid-shop. One Tractor Supply employee asks, "Are you the one that does the dead plants on the internet?" After Adelynn confirms, another worker says, "It's Adelynn's plant rescue. Give them to her." One employee adds, "You went viral and we saw it all. All of us saw it. So we're gonna do anything we can to help you."

Why does it matter?

The video highlights the rescue of clearance plants that many people might otherwise throw away.

Growing plants for sale in garden centers requires water, fertilizer, transportation, and plastic pots or packaging.

Chain stores like Tractor Supply and others often throw out plants that could be rescued, meaning all the resources and packaging used to get them there also go to waste.

The issue also touches on affordability and access. Many people said they would happily buy discounted plants to revive them, reduce waste, and save money.

It also became a moment of encouragement from store employees for Adelynn, who later said, "That was super, super, super cool. Didn't make me pay even a penny."

What are people saying?

Commenters praised both Adelynn and the employees' response.

"Some heroes wear gardening gloves," one wrote.

"Such an awesome thing for tractor supply to do this," another added.

"Keep up the great work!" said one more. "These plants all thank you!"

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