Shopper shocked after finding out what local garden store does with neglected plants: 'Look at this'

It's not uncommon for stores to toss unwanted stock in the trash. Unfortunately, that can sometimes include living plants. One shopper was pleased to bring home a load of neglected plants thrown out by a local discount store — although the practice of throwing such items away is a problem for the environment.

What's happening?

The shopper posted about their experience on r/houseplants. "Look at this haul of throw-away plants I got," they said. "All have rotten and bad leaves and [are] in relatively bad condition, but hey, they are free."

The attached photo shows over a dozen potted plants of different species. They display the "easycare" logo from Feldborg Growers. There is some visible damage, but the plants are very much alive, with green leaves on display and even a few blossoms.

One commenter recommended caution. "Some of those look a little rough, especially the bottom right one," they said. "Experienced plant owners know that plants don't usually get thrown away because they're healthy and pest-free. I recommend quarantining them and inspecting them very carefully. Repotting and checking their roots for pests, rot, etc. is a good idea, too."

Why is it important if stores throw away damaged plants?

On the surface, it makes sense to throw away damaged merchandise that isn't likely to sell. However, stores often overstock items in the expectation they'll have some left over to throw away, and they simply raise their prices to cover the extras. That costs buyers.

The practice also wastes resources, such as the soil and water used to grow the plants, and causes excess pollution because of the extra products being shipped. Operating this way is unnecessarily hard on the environment.

Could the store do anything about this?

While some items, like food, have a fixed expiration date, a plant is much more forgiving. With the right care to prevent pests and treat any health issues, it could live indefinitely.

Unfortunately, the plants likely didn't receive much care at all, leading to their poor condition when the original poster rescued them. For many stores, throwing away the old items and replacing them with new ones is easier, and the cost gets passed to the consumer.

What's being done about waste from stores more broadly?

Many other shoppers and dumpster divers have done their part to rescue neglected plants from clearance racks or from the garbage. Often, these plants fully recover with just a little TLC — and many go on to produce food or beautiful flowers for the gardeners who saved them.

If you want to grow your own food or any other plants, check out the discounted section of your local store for plants close to being thrown away.

