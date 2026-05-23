'They won't ... let anyone buy them': Shoppers fume over unsold plants headed for the trash

"They would meet standards in my backyard."

A Reddit post about unsold plants headed for disposal is striking a nerve with commenters who say the waste feels especially frustrating because the greenery is still salvageable.

The post, shared in r/Anticonsumption, quickly gained traction after a user described seeing multiple carts of flowers at a Meijer store being prepared for disposal.

"9 Full shopping carts of flowers to be thrown away by Meijer because they 'don't meet standards,'" the original poster wrote. "They won't put them on clearance or even let anyone buy them."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The images of so many plants being discarded sparked immediate debate in the comments, with many users questioning why the items could not simply be discounted or offered in a clearance section.

However, the discussion soon became more complicated as several commenters who said they had worked in retail or horticulture operations offered a different perspective.

In many cases, they explained, live plants are owned by third-party vendors until they are sold. That means decisions about markdowns, returns, or disposals may ultimately rest with the supplier rather than the store itself.

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"It is also possible a disease was detected by inspectors which would result in a No-Sale order," one commenter wrote.

Even with those explanations, many readers remained frustrated at the idea of healthy-looking plants being thrown away rather than offered at a discount or redirected through donation or rescue programs.

Plant waste does not always get the same attention as food waste, but it still reflects a similar issue: usable goods being discarded due to rigid supply chains, contractual limits, or logistical hurdles.

That waste also carries environmental costs. Producing plants involves water, fertilizer, transportation, and plastic pots or packaging. When unsold inventory is discarded, those embedded resources are lost as well.

For shoppers, the issue also touches on affordability and access. Many people said they would gladly purchase discounted plants to revive them, reduce waste, and save money in the process.

Seeing that option unavailable can be frustrating at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for ways to stretch household budgets and reduce environmental impact at the same time.

One Redditor wrote: "Nooooooo, as someone who has recently gotten into gardening, this makes me so sad!"

Commenters shared a range of ideas for reducing similar waste in the future. One solution was surplus-rescue apps such as Too Good To Go and Flashfood, which help redirect unsold goods that would otherwise be discarded.

Others pointed to retail models that already try to address the issue, including "last chance" or "sick bed" sections where damaged or overstocked plants are discounted instead of thrown away, allowing stores to recover some value while reducing waste.

When resale is not possible, commenters suggested that composting or vendor take-back systems could be a better fallback option than sending plants directly to the landfill.

"They would meet standards in my backyard," one user said.

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