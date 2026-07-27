Gardener grows giant, oddly shaped zucchini, and the internet calls it an Olympic torch

Sometimes, the internet's most delightful viral moments come straight from the garden bed.

This time, the r/vegetablegardening subreddit got that kind of surprise from a giant, oddly shaped zucchini that prompted plenty of double takes and an immediate comparison to an Olympic torch.

What happened?

A home gardener shared a photo on Reddit showing an enormous, unusually shaped zucchini.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Never seen one like this," they conceded in the title. Nor did it seem like the community had, either. They shared images of the odd plant from both the top and its side.

"Congrats on growing your own Olympic torch!" a user joked. "Here's your gold medal."

That was among the more wholesome responses in the comments, as users admitted they had some NSFW views on what the plant resembled.

"I want to comment something so bad but don't want to get banned," a user admitted. "Weird!"

That prompted a whole range of responses, which indicated the user was far from alone.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest truths about home gardening is that sometimes, you end up with more food or a more robust plant than you expected. Ultimately, that is a good problem to have.

Growing your own produce can help households save money at the grocery store, especially with crops like zucchini, tomatoes, herbs, and leafy greens that keep producing through the season.

Homegrown vegetables also often taste better than store-bought versions because they can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being shipped long distances.

There are health benefits, too. Gardening gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and can help reduce stress. Even a small backyard plot, raised bed, or container garden can provide light exercise, a mood boost, and the satisfaction of eating something you grew yourself.

Gardening also builds community. Whether it is neighbors swapping extra squash or strangers online laughing over an oversized harvest, gardening has a way of connecting people.

What can I do?

If a giant and interestingly shaped zucchini has you thinking about starting a garden, the good news is that you do not need much space to get started.

A few containers, a sunny patch of yard, or a small raised bed can be enough to grow beginner-friendly foods such as zucchini, peppers, lettuce, and herbs.

Starting small can make the process feel manageable while still delivering real savings and fresh produce. For gardeners already growing zucchini, regular harvesting is usually the best way to keep the fruit tender and keep it from turning into a backyard spectacle.

But if one does get away from you, it does not have to go to waste. Oversized zucchini can still be shredded for baking, added to soups, or shared with friends. At the very least, it can make some fun fodder for the internet.

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