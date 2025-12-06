Passerby shares photo of stunning discovery left out on curbside: 'My jaw dropped when I saw it'

It isn't easy or cheap to furnish a new home, especially if you need a lot of new things. Luckily, you don't have to just buy everything from the store brand new. One homeowner found a piece of furniture right on the side of the road and shared the find on Reddit.

The OP shared images in the r/Antiques subreddit of a cabinet from the Gettysburg Furniture Company. It has a glass door in the middle of it that the homeowner cleaned up. They are using it as a liquor cabinet, with glasses on the top shelf and alcohol on the other two shelves.

The OP said, "My jaw dropped when I saw it."

The OP also asked for help tracking down information about the furniture company and what type of wood it was made from.

One Redditor came to the homeowner's aid with information sourced from a Gettysburg native and Wikipedia. They said, "The company manufactured eight or more furniture styles (e.g., buffets, sideboards, hall racks, and washstands mainly in oak)."

Getting good-quality furniture like this doesn't come cheap, which is why shopping at thrift stores is a great alternative to find good-quality stuff and save money. Not everyone is lucky to find something on the side of the road, but people have been lucky in thrift stores.

For example, one thrifter found a solid wood antique rocking chair for $5. Another thrift store shopper found an old Kroehler dresser that they paid $50 for. When the thrifter found the dresser elsewhere online, it was selling for $995.

Not only can you save money by thrift shopping, but you can also save these items from ending up in landfills. According to BB Waste, "Over 12 million tons of furniture are thrown out every year in the U.S," and "80% of it ends up in landfills."

When furniture breaks down in landfills, it produces a toxic gas called methane that warms the planet. This gas also leaches into the ground. These landfills are often located near low-income communities, affecting their health. It's much better to give these items a second life than to cause serious problems.

Other Redditors were impressed with the homeowner's find.

One user said, "Lucky find, it's beautiful!!"

Another user commented, "I just restored a roadside cabinet myself. I don't understand how people could throw such beautiful things away."

