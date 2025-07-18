Expert urges homeowners to take advantage of overlooked opportunity to remove harmful plants: 'Great information'

Getting rid of invasive species can be a tricky proposition, especially if you're not an experienced gardener.

The Invasive Species Council of Metro Vancouver (@ISCMV) posted an Instagram reel that could help you out. The video explains that you can remove some invasive species in the winter. While things like snow can get in the way, winter is a great time to remove these plants because they aren't going to seed, and you won't disturb nesting birds.

According to the Cornell Botanic Gardens, about 60% of invasive plant species are introduced because a gardener plants them, often out of ignorance. People like a plant and they want to grow it in their yard. Some of them may even bring plants with them when they move, possibly for sentimental reasons.

Another 30% of these species are introduced because they have some sort of conservation value. They might help prevent erosion or create needed windbreaks. The last 10% are accidental. Seeds can get transported unknowingly, then take root in their new habitat.

Getting rid of invasive species means there's more space for rewilding areas like yards or lawns.

Planting native species helps you save time and money. They don't need as much help to thrive in your climate, and you won't have to invest in as much fertilizer or water to keep them alive. This conserves water and prevents chemicals from being introduced into the groundwater, too.

Rewilding also supports native pollinators. These, in turn, keep the food chain running well, which means there's enough food for everyone who needs it, as the Department of Agriculture explained.

Not sure where to start? Check to see what species of clover or buffalo grass are native in your area, because they make for great ground cover. You can also look into xeriscaping, if that's more your speed.

Commenters seemed excited to learn that they could get rid of invasive species in the winter, too.

"Great information!" one person said.

"Wonderful!" another added.

