Homeowners share honest reviews of next-gen heating system: 'What are the pros and cons?'

The early bird gets the worm, and savings today might be negated if you wait.

Recently, a Redditor reached out to the r/geothermal subreddit after finding a new home to purchase — one with geothermal heating installed.

With little prior knowledge of the functionality and efficiency of these systems, he was understandably curious: "What's the maintenance on a system like this look like/cost? What are the pros and cons of this type of system?"

As you can imagine, the comments were extensive, with a ton of information to absorb. The original poster probably spent a good deal of time putting Google's search engine to the test.

Geothermal heating units (also known as ground source heat pumps) are generally very efficient for home heating — around 300% to 600%. Their "coefficient of performance" is 3 to 6, meaning the system produces 3 to 6 units of heat for every 1 unit of electrical energy consumed.

Better yet, they have a lower carbon footprint compared to other systems, especially if renewable energy is used to power them. On the flip side, they're pretty expensive to install, requiring extensive drilling, permits, high-density polyethylene piping, and a ground loop system.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act helps minimize the cost impact with a 30% federal tax credit for systems installed after January 1, 2023. If you're curious about installing a geothermal heating unit, Rewiring America is a nonprofit that offers tools to help you navigate the available incentives.

Electrifying your home and replacing natural gas, propane, and appliances that rely on fossil fuels can save you money in the long term and help the environment. However, President Trump has consistently discussed eliminating existing subsidies, potentially reducing awareness and incentives for energy alternatives in homes.

While the Inflation Reduction Act is a federal law, executive orders, and the Congressional Review Act can subtly change the application of the law, its interpretation, and IRS guidance with regard to applying for credits. In other words, the early bird gets the worm, and savings today might be negated if you wait.

In the meantime, technological breakthroughs in geothermal energy, research and development, potential hybrid systems, and public adoption will slowly drive down prices.

A response to the original poster's question summed up today's pricing: "They are VERY EXPENSIVE for home installations even with a 30% fed tax credit." As you can see, it's important to do your research, even if purchasing a home with geothermal previously installed.

Another Redditor mentioned how homeowners can take things a step further in minimizing long-term costs and environmental impact: "You could consider self-installing a solar/DC mini split with a few solar panels for just a couple thousand dollars."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.