The government wants to give you $1,000 for a next-gen heating system if you live in this area — check to see if you qualify

Heating your home can be expensive during winter, but if you live in Springfield, Missouri, you could qualify for over $1,000 via a home heating rebate from City Utilities of Springfield.

According to the utility company, heating and cooling accounts for half of a home's energy consumption. However, making energy-efficient upgrades, such as installing an air-source or geothermal heat pump, can shave a lot from your monthly electric bills and make your home more comfortable.

The utility said Springfield residents may be eligible for a $500 or $1,025 rebate for upgrading to an Energy Star air source or geothermal heat pump.

City Utilities residential, multifamily, and residential new construction customers with electric service qualify as long as the heat pumps meet minimum efficiency requirements. CU customers should submit applications within 90 days of purchasing heat pumps to receive their rebates and allow 4-6 weeks for processing.

Switching to next-gen heating systems such as air-source and geothermal heat pumps can save you tons of cash on electric bills and help your home maintain a more stable temperature than with traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Instead of generating heat as a furnace does, heat pumps transfer heat from the surrounding air or underground into your home, making the process much more efficient.

According to the International Energy Agency, heat pumps are 3-5 times more energy efficient than gas boilers, meaning less dirty fuel must be burned to power them. That results in less planet-warming pollution, making the environment cleaner and the air healthier to breathe. If your local power plant runs on renewable energy, such as wind or solar power, your heat pump will have an even bigger positive impact on the climate.

Considering Springfield is the most expensive city in the United States for home heating costs, according to a 2023 report by HVAC Gnome, residents stand to gain a lot by upgrading to heat pumps. Customers can save even more by snagging a $2,000 rebate for qualifying heat pumps through the Inflation Reduction Act.

With its free tools and incentive calculator, the nonprofit Rewiring America can help you navigate available tax incentives and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades such as heat pumps. However, you'll want to act quickly to take advantage of the tax breaks.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the IRA, though Congress would have the final say in making major changes to the law. Either way, it's better to claim potentially thousands of dollars in rebates now rather than miss out.

