Photos of 'soulless' house design sparks frenzy online: 'That building won't last 20 years'

A Redditor took to the platform to share a home that quickly drew the internet's ire.

Posting in r/McMansionHell, they shared pictures of a massive home in Georgina, Ontario, that perfectly fit the bill.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 9,400-square-foot house in the rural Canadian town sits smack dab in the middle of a 100-acre plot and sticks out like a sore thumb against the pastoral backdrop. Its stone facade and strange design are straight out of the McMansion playbook. It's complete with a roof that makes little practical sense, pointless columns supporting a towering front awning that doesn't fit with the rest of the house, odd windows, and a massive garage.

The interior isn't much better, according to the Zillow listing; a mishmash of ceramic and wood flooring as well as cavernous spaces make the home as energy-inefficient a structure as you'll see.

Homes such as this one do far more harm than good, especially for the environment, as their massive footprints and the even larger carbon footprints required to keep them livable — namely for heating and cooling needs — have a significant impact on the surrounding ecosystem. They seldom fit with their surroundings, and their rushed and inconsistent designs lead to some truly baffling decisions.

Commenters piled on.

"The trees fear the house," one said. "I'm sorry, if I'm buying a McMansion in f****** Ontario, it better have some trees. Not a sad lawn."

Someone else wrote, "What a beautiful piece of land, with that soulless pile dumped on it."

"Looks like the 'we ran out of money' special," another person stated. "Real combo of expensive (full masonry exterior) and cheap — no deck off the main floor, just a Juliet balcony, many cheap interior finishes."

"That building won't last 20 years," a fourth user predicted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.