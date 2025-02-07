Gardener seeks advice after noticing crucial mistake with new garden feature: 'I'd have the contractor come back'

As you can see in the photo, a gravel path is beginning to show the effects of erosion after being installed last year. A mid-Atlantic-based community gardener wants to know the best solution. Should they call the contractor or attempt DIY work?

"It looks like the contractor didn't install geogrid on this stretch of the path, which has about a 25-30 degree slope," the original poster said. The summer rain had a devastating effect in a few spots.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What is a geogrid? It's a synthetic material that reinforces and stabilizes the soil. In this case, it would provide a firm surface for the gravel to prevent it from shifting. However, the material doesn't biodegrade easily, if at all.

Even with reinforcement, gravel isn't the best choice for a sloped area. It's more likely to wash away easily because of its loose texture and small size. Therefore, if you have an incline, the area will be susceptible to erosion, especially during wet weather.

Instead of a geogrid and loose gravel, the community garden can incorporate a retaining wall and vegetation into its walking path. A natural lawn with ground cover plants provides erosion resistance, as the roots help stabilize the soil. It also slows the speed of water flow when it rains.

When using ground cover as part of the solution, consider the amount of foot traffic. The area in question is a community garden, so people will be frequently moving around to tend to the plants. Depending on your zone, traffic-resistant ground covers such as creeping thyme, creeping phlox, Japanese pachysandra, and native grasses are good options. Natural stepping stones can create an inviting look and make it easier to walk around.

Regarding the OP's question, one person said, "I'd have the contractor come back and fix his mistake."

"Gravel glue. Buy. Mix. Spray," someone else recommended.

Another commenter remarked, "This is why you don't put fines on a sloped area."

