A Redditor posted a picture of what they found under their soil: a geogrid.

Other users were also livid and shared their experiences with geogrids.

The Redditor posted an image in the F***Lawns subreddit, writing, "What lies beneath the bougie sod" above it.

The image shows the soil with rocks and a green geogrid. The user said they've been pulling these up for years.

According to the National Library of Medicine, geogrids are used for soil reinforcement, such as coastal protection, dams, filtration, and waterproofing. While they have benefits,

Earthwork.okorder.com noted that plastic geogrids don't easily degrade. When they degrade in the sun, they break down into microplastics, which are released into the soil and water, severely threatening human and wildlife health.

While geogrids do serve a purpose, there is another solution for backyards. Homeowners can upgrade to a natural lawn. These lawns require less maintenance, so you can save money on water and fertilizers.

Many people are changing their lawns. For example, a landscaping expert in Pennsylvania transformed a public garden into a no-mow lawn by incorporating native plants that had adapted to the area.

Native plants are also a good alternative to plastic geogrids. Native plants have deep root systems, which allow them to strengthen the soil. This prevents erosion and reduces floods, which are benefits similar to geogrids.

If you have a situation that, for some reason, requires a geogrid, Earthwork.okorder.com has found an alternative to plastic geogrids: fiberglass geogrids. They are sturdy and without the environmental hazards.

The Reddit lawn community had a lot to say about the geogrids found in the OP's backyard.

One user issued a warning: "Leaving them exposed to sunlight for a while turns them into millions of tiny toxic flakes the second you try to pick it up."

Another said: "That should be illegal."

