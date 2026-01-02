Homeowner seeks advice after fire department warns their home was full of toxic gas: 'This wouldn't even be legal where I live'

"Aim it away from the house."

A homeowner turned to the r/Generator Reddit community for advice after their carbon monoxide alarm detected high levels of toxic gas in their house.

The original poster wrote that their 22-kilowatt Generac generator ran for 28 hours straight before the alarm detected carbon monoxide levels of 60 to 80 parts per million in their ceiling and attic. The fire department said that the CO was likely coming from the generator exhaust.

The OP mentioned that a third-party generator service provider recommended foaming the vented soffits to resolve the problem. They also shared a photo showing where the generator was placed outside.

"This wouldn't even be legal where I live," another homeowner said, advising the OP to move the generator away from their house.

Gas-powered generators may produce carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, can be fatal at higher concentrations. They also contribute to pollution.

The OP's predicament has garnered attention because it highlights how failing to follow clearance requirements can pose home safety risks, such as exposure to toxic gas.

According to Florida Power Solutions, national building codes recommend placing standby generators at least five feet away from windows, doors, or vents. Generac follows this rule, requiring its generators to be at least five feet from wall openings.

Switching to a cleaner option, such as solar energy, can help you avoid exposure to toxic gas and lower utility bills. With battery storage, solar can also make your home more resilient amid grid failures.

In the Reddit thread, some homeowners offered advice.

"Get your generator company to turn your generator 90 degrees, pointing your exhaust away from the house," one user suggested.

"Having a stack higher than the gutter is what came to my mind," another chimed in. "Other than that, some sort of exhaust pipe extension to aim it away from the house."

