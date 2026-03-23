General contractor shares which home upgrades reduced utility bills by $3,300 a year: 'Very important key elements to this success'

A general contractor shared that having an efficient home and installing home energy upgrades helped slash their total utility bills by $3,300 a year.

In the r/heatpumps Reddit community, the original poster mentioned how some of their home upgrades and lifestyle changes — including two heat pumps and charging two electric vehicles — initially contributed to raising their electric bills. However, their total utility costs actually dropped by $3,300, and they shared "some very important key elements to this success."

They credited time-of-use pricing at about 9 cents per kilowatt-hour for heating and EV charging, along with an efficient home that minimized energy usage during peak hours. With winter temperatures staying above freezing in the area where they live, their heat pumps didn't have to work as hard to heat their home, keeping overall electricity costs low despite adding two EVs to their electricity consumption.

As the OP is a general contractor, their success story about lowering their utility bills through clean energy upgrades and an efficient home offers expert insight into how these practices pay off. For homeowners wondering whether energy upgrades actually pay off, the contractor's breakdown provides an example of how these improvements can reduce overall costs.





According to CNET, time-of-use rates are important because electricity costs can vary depending on different times of the day when electricity is generated and used. Time-of-use plans reward households that avoid heavy electricity use during peak hours — something that efficient homes and heat pumps make easier to do.

Upgrading your heating and cooling systems is one of the best ways you can save money while protecting yourself from rising energy prices. If you're interested in exploring upgrades, TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and slash your energy bills with new, efficient HVACs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Pairing energy-efficient home features with smart home upgrades is a great way to keep your utility costs low. Here are some smart upgrade options that can help lower your utility bills even more.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

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If upfront costs are a concern, Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99/month with 12 years of free maintenance included.

Pairing your electric appliances with solar panels is one of the most efficient ways to drive your utility costs even lower. With TCD's partner EnergySage, you can find the best solar panel system and installer for your home and budget, and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Aside from saving on clean energy upgrades with leasing programs and competitive installation quotes, you can also earn rewards that you can spend on home upgrades. With the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock rewards of up to $5,000 by completing challenges like reducing your home energy consumption.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, improved energy efficiency can help conserve water, lower pollution, and stabilize electricity prices — while also supporting jobs in the industry.

Commenters were grateful to the OP for sharing how they reduced their utility bills with home upgrades.

"Good post, thank you for sharing qualified numbers," one Reddit user wrote.

One homeowner shared how they used to heat their home with a pellet stove and how switching to heat pumps lowered their costs.

"Been heating with a pellet stove but getting tired as well as old," they said. "Switched to heat pumps and [it costs] me about 40% what I was spending on pellets without the work that comes with it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.