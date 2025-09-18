Utility provider offers residents cash incentives to make crucial home upgrades: 'Save water and money at the same time'

There are several steps consumers can take.

In an effort to conserve water in California, a utility company is encouraging customers to invest in high-efficiency products with appealing money-saving rebates.

California Water Service is offering several incentives for customers for a limited time, according to Business Insider. Devices with increased rebates include high-efficiency toilets, clothes washers, and lawn-to-garden conversions. Some of the incentives are now up to $500.

Per the Cal Water website, the lawn-to-garden conversion will "transform grassy areas into water-wise gardens and landscapes." Rewilding yards with native plants can help homeowners save money on bills because they don't require as much water. It also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators.

Cal Water provides services for more than 2.1 million customers around the state. Company representatives said they have a responsibility to both deliver safe water and conserve the natural resource.

"One way we accomplish these priorities is by offering robust water conservation programs that help our customers save water and money at the same time," Cal Water chairman and CEO Marty Kropelnicki said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average American uses about 82 gallons of water per day at home. Meanwhile, the average family can waste 9,400 gallons of water a year.

Water management and supply are particularly concerning in the Golden State. Per a new report, California's water supply is expected to shrink by anywhere from 12% to 25% over the next quarter-century. The state could lose billions of dollars annually if water management does not improve.

There are several steps consumers can take to reduce their water consumption. Recommendations from the California Department of Water Resources include fixing leaks and taking shorter showers.

The department also suggested installing high-efficiency toilets — a device included in Cal Water's rebate program. Per Business Insider, rebate funds are limited in each district. Customers can visit the Cal Water website to determine which rebates are still available.

