Woman reveals super-simple upgrades that shaved nearly $500 off her utility bill: 'I knew it would go down, but I didn't know...'

One woman on TikTok is receiving a lot of attention after sharing how a few simple switches eliminated almost $500 from her electricity bill.

The scoop

In a video posted to TikTok, Diamond (@lovediamondly) shared the difference between two back-to-back electricity bills after switching to LED lights and unplugging unused appliances.

"My last bill was $642. Now, this light got my bill at $148," Diamond said, holding up one of the LED lights she started using.

Diamond explained that she installed the LED lights, which are rechargeable and can be installed anywhere, on her staircase and in her kitchen. The lights were so effective that she stopped using the overhead lights entirely.

In addition to installing the new LED lights, Diamond also unplugged all of the appliances in her kitchen when they weren't in use, another key tip home experts have recommended to reduce electricity use.

"Now I'm like, shoot, I need to put them in my room, my guest room, my everywhere — everywhere!" Diamond said. "I knew it would go down, but I didn't know it would go down that drastically."

How it's helping

Making simple changes like Diamond's is a great way for the average person to make incremental changes to their home that are lighter on the wallet and better for the environment.

For example, switching from incandescent to LED bulbs can save a homeowner or renter up to $600 every year. LED lights are five times more efficient than their incandescent counterparts, last up to 25 times longer, use at least 75% less energy, and produce five times less pollution.

Stacking the energy and cost savings of switching to LEDs with the practice of unplugging unused appliances can generate even more savings.

Appliances that remain plugged into sockets when not being used are known as "energy vampires" because of the significant amount of energy they waste even when they are turned off. These energy vampires can account for a shocking 5-10% of a home's total energy use. Finding and unplugging energy vampires can eliminate this waste, saving consumers about $165 every year.

What everyone's saying

Users commenting on Diamond's video affirmed her energy-saving swaps.

"Yes unplug things sis yessss!!" one user wrote.

"Yes! The hood ol plug & unplug trick!" another commented.

