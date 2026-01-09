Kitchen designer gets honest about the gas versus induction stove debate: 'Which one should you choose?'

"I love mine and [would] never go back to gas."

A British kitchen designer weighed in on a hotly debated topic on TikTok: gas versus induction.

In a short video by Black Rok Kitchen Design (@blackrokdesign), the user succinctly outlined the perks and drawbacks of both induction and gas.

Gas offers instant heat and works with any pan. He also pointed out the visual appeal of gas, as you can see the flame grow and contract instantly, and "there's something quite analog and nice about cooking with fire."

However, gas ranges are harder to clean, release harmful emissions in the kitchen and home, and pose considerable health and safety risks.

Induction stoves are fast, controllable, safe, and extremely easy to clean. The video noted that induction stoves had a few drawbacks: a higher upfront cost, potential incompatibility with some cookware, and an inability to function in a power outage.

The clip closed with a heated question: "Which one should you choose?"

At a time when energy bills are skyrocketing nationwide, there's much to be said for the induction stove's efficiency.

Its innovative design means the heat is applied directly to the cookware rather than to its surface, making induction stoves less energy-intensive and safer. The surface remains cool to the touch, a key feature for homes with young children.

Induction's performance means there's no need to compromise on quality, and a wealth of helpful information on cookware compatibility makes the choice easier.

It's still possible to claim incentives worth up to $840 to offset upfront costs, but if you want to start a little smaller, plug-in options are available from $50.

The comments reflected the contentious nature of the debate, though one commenter observed "people in the comments confusing electric and induction."

"Induction is sooooo easy to clean. I love mine and [would] never go back to gas," was a typical pro-induction sentiment.

Another with experience of both added, "After having both the cleaning ease as well as no heat on the surface is a game changer. The only downside for me is that woks don't really do their thing on induction as there is no heat on the outside of the pan."

