  • Home Home

Kitchen designer gets honest about the gas versus induction stove debate: 'Which one should you choose?'

"I love mine and [would] never go back to gas."

by Michael Muir
A British kitchen designer ignited a heated debate on TikTok about gas vs. induction stoves.

Photo Credit: iStock

A British kitchen designer weighed in on a hotly debated topic on TikTok: gas versus induction

In a short video by Black Rok Kitchen Design (@blackrokdesign), the user succinctly outlined the perks and drawbacks of both induction and gas. 

@blackrokdesign Should you have gas or induction for your kitchen. Let's take a look at the pros and cons and see if we can help… #kitchendesign #kitchenideas #kitchenstorage #modernkitchen ♬ original sound - Black Rok Kitchen Design

Gas offers instant heat and works with any pan. He also pointed out the visual appeal of gas, as you can see the flame grow and contract instantly, and "there's something quite analog and nice about cooking with fire." 

However, gas ranges are harder to clean, release harmful emissions in the kitchen and home, and pose considerable health and safety risks.

Induction stoves are fast, controllable, safe, and extremely easy to clean. The video noted that induction stoves had a few drawbacks: a higher upfront cost, potential incompatibility with some cookware, and an inability to function in a power outage. 

The clip closed with a heated question: "Which one should you choose?"

At a time when energy bills are skyrocketing nationwide, there's much to be said for the induction stove's efficiency. 

Its innovative design means the heat is applied directly to the cookware rather than to its surface, making induction stoves less energy-intensive and safer. The surface remains cool to the touch, a key feature for homes with young children. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

Induction's performance means there's no need to compromise on quality, and a wealth of helpful information on cookware compatibility makes the choice easier. 

It's still possible to claim incentives worth up to $840 to offset upfront costs, but if you want to start a little smaller, plug-in options are available from $50

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The comments reflected the contentious nature of the debate, though one commenter observed "people in the comments confusing electric and induction." 

"Induction is sooooo easy to clean. I love mine and [would] never go back to gas," was a typical pro-induction sentiment.

Another with experience of both added, "After having both the cleaning ease as well as no heat on the surface is a game changer. The only downside for me is that woks don't really do their thing on induction as there is no heat on the outside of the pan."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x