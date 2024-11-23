Pro chef shares unbelievable appliance that could revolutionize your kitchen — and you can get $800 to upgrade

"Probably the best aspect, aside from instant heat, is cleaning it."

It's a culinary debate that strikes a fire in the heart of any chef — gas or induction. While many chefs have traditionally opted for the former cooktop, more and more are turning to induction hobs. And that's good news for the planet.

In a comprehensive TikTok on the topic, Chef Gero Omar of Kucina Italian Restaurant in Singapore shared why he switched to an induction stove. In the 5-minute video, Chef Gero highlighted the perks of his beloved Whirlpool electric stove to his more than 265,000 TikTok followers.

"It's so much more efficient to use induction than it is [to use] gas," Chef Gero said in the video, adding, "[I]nduction is instant heat…Water boils in half the time than it would with gas. With gas, you are losing heat because the flames will shoot up the side of your pan."

The chef also said his pans stay cleaner with an induction hob because carbon doesn't collect on the surface of the pans. But that's not the only cleaning perk of induction.

"Probably the best aspect, aside from instant heat, is cleaning it," Chef Gero added. "It's so easy to clean. You could have frying oil everywhere. You just take a cloth and wipe it — shiny. Try and do that with gas."

Unlike an induction top, gas stoves are notoriously hard to clean as the hob doesn't have a smooth surface. Anyone with a gas stovetop knows how difficult it is to clean around the burners and how cumbersome it can be to soak the iron grates.

"Induction is simple. Easy," the chef said. "Trust Chef Gero. I'm telling you the truth. Go with induction"

In his TikTok, Chef Gero shows off a professional-grade Whirlpool stovetop that isn't necessary for the average home cook. If you have a gas stove as a renter or want to try induction before switching, portable induction burners from brands like Duxtop are an easy and affordable solution. Even swapping to a portable induction burner can help you avoid the dangers of gas stoves like increased home (and planetary) air pollution, gas leaks, and unpredictable open flames.

Another perk of induction? You could get $800 toward a new induction stovetop courtesy of the government. It's thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, a two-year-old law that marks Congress' biggest climate action to date. Through the IRA, Congress dedicated almost $370 billion to climate action — and some of that money can go right into your pocket when making climate-minded upgrades to your home.

The IRA offers sizable rebates for several energy-efficient home improvements, including up to $800 for swapping to an induction stovetop. But as with any law, navigating the fine print can be overwhelming. That's where Rewiring America comes in. The electrification nonprofit has a free online savings calculator to help you identify available tax incentives and discounts. The calculator can even help you discover which eligible upgrades make the most sense for your lifestyle and home, including switching to induction.

You won't only save on an actual kitchen appliance when switching to induction — you'll save on your bills in the long run. According to the Department of Energy, induction appliances are up to three times more energy efficient than gas stoves. This improved performance can leave you with lower bills and cleaner air. And that's not to mention the yummy food you'll prepare.

