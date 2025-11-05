Study reveals impact of home appliance that spews more benzene than secondhand smoke: 'Significantly elevate[s] cancer risks'

A new study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, modeled the amount of benzene generated by a gas stove, and the findings reveal just how serious the risks are.

What's happening?

Benzene, a known carcinogen, is released by natural gas and propane stoves, as was explored in a similar study in 2023, which revealed these appliances expose people to more of the chemical than secondhand smoke.

Furthermore, the new study examines the level of emissions produced, as well as their health effects.

To examine the real-life impacts, the study simulated various home types, stove usages, and ventilation levels.

The authors' findings were clear: "The results show that gas stove emissions significantly elevate cancer risks in homes with medium to high gas stove usage and inadequate ventilation," as quoted by the study via ScienceDirect.

Why are the findings concerning?

The effects of benzene and other harmful chemicals, such as nitrogen dioxide, associated with gas stoves are not affecting a specific population; those potentially impacted are widespread.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that 38% of U.S. households have a natural gas cooking appliance.

The new study also found the health impacts of benzene in poorly ventilated, high-usage conditions to be worse with children, as they inhale more air relative to their body weight, leading to a 1.85 times higher Incremental Lifetime Cancer Risk (ILTCR).

Gas-powered stoves have an even broader human impact, as they contribute to rising global temperatures, which can lead to agricultural issues and thus food shortages, as well as heat-related deaths.

What can I do about benzene exposure?

The study clearly highlights the need for good ventilation when using natural gas or propane stoves — although the best step may be to turn away from these appliances altogether.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

To reduce your exposure to carcinogens from gas stoves while also protecting the planet, consider switching to electric cooktops. Specifically, with induction stoves, you'll be able to make meals more efficiently while keeping toxic gases out of your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.