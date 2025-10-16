Home chef seeks appliance advice after 'constantly' setting her cookware ablaze: 'What on Earth am I doing wrong?'

One Reddit user has been "losing their mind" while struggling to use their gas stove. According to the OP, they have been "constantly catching pans on fire" and are at a complete loss.

After ruining numerous frying pans and wasting multiple meals, the OP finally reached out to Reddit's r/Cooking forum for help. "What on earth am I doing wrong!?" they asked.

Redditors discussed possible reasons for the sudden flames and offered potential solutions for the OP.

"If the flame randomly 'flashes,' or [flares] up, then there is probably a problem with the 1) the stove, 2) the burner, or 3) the gas supply (it's not being regulated properly)," responded one user.

Since the stove's issue may be a larger, underlying problem that involves a more costly fix, the OP can also consider upgrading to an induction stovetop that simply plugs into the wall. With an induction burner, the OP wouldn't have to worry about flames suddenly igniting.

Making the switch wouldn't just solve this one problem, though. Induction stoves also help reduce indoor air pollution in your home, as they don't emit the types of toxins that gas stoves release. You'll also save time cooking and cleaning your kitchen since induction stoves are more energy-efficient and cook faster.

If you're hesitant about switching to an induction stove due to the upfront costs, there are ways to minimize initial installation expenses. Thanks to federal incentives, homeowners can receive up to $840 off the cost of an installed induction range, which you can buy from a store like Home Depot starting at under $1,000. Taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between significant savings, as some federal tax credits for home upgrades are set to expire by the end of 2025.

For renters, there are still affordable ways to add an induction stovetop to your home. Plug-in countertop burners that don't qualify for a rebate are cheap, starting at just $50, and let you reap the benefits of induction without a major kitchen renovation.

