  • Home Home

Home cook experiences instant pushback after venting frustrations about high-tech induction stove: 'I think it's a user problem'

"My issue is not with the product itself."

by Alyssa Ochs
"My issue is not with the product itself."

Photo Credit: iStock

People who love to cook at home have been raving about their induction stove upgrades on social media. They've helped to spread the word about the advantages of these stoves over traditional gas ranges. 

Others, however, have experienced frustrations with the learning curve as they transition toward more sustainable, energy-efficient cooking.

In a Reddit post to r/Cooking, one person shared that they were unhappy with how pans worked with their induction stove and regretted buying it. 

"My issue is not with the product itself," the original poster explained. "It's the pans. All pan manufacturers these days claim their products are induction compatible. But to my experience, pans are quite variable in how they work with induction." 

This honest review highlights the necessity of having the right equipment in your kitchen to cook with induction. Cookware manufacturers typically label their products as "induction ready" to let consumers know they will work with induction stoves. 

Induction cooking requires pots and pans that are made from magnetic materials such as stainless steel and cast iron. 

Switching to induction may require you to purchase a few new pots and pans. But the overall benefits in terms of speed, precision, health, and safety will make the switch more than worthwhile. 

Since induction stoves run on electricity, you can make them even more sustainable by powering them with solar panels at home. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted installer quotes using its online tool; it can help homeowners save thousands of dollars on the installation costs.  

You can also explore the option of leasing solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program to power your appliances if a significant energy investment isn't in your budget. Or you can try out a budget-friendly induction burner, which starts at around $50. 

In response to the OP's negative experience with induction, Reddit users shared their advice to improve it for future use. 

What would be your biggest motivation for switching to an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Better air quality 💪

Faster cooking 🏃

Less risky for burns 🙏

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I think it's a user problem here," one Redditor wrote. "I have an induction hob and no issues. I use stainless steel and cast iron." 

"Take a magnet with you when pan shopping," another Redditor suggested. "The harder the sticking of the magnet, the better the induction connection."

"I love my induction range and am willing to deal with taking the occasional dud pan back to the store," someone else commented. "The trick is you want a nice thick bottom disc on the pan; if the bottom is thin, there isn't as much material for the hob to heat."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x