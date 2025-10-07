'MasterChef' host debunks common myth about induction stovetops: 'We like to lean on the old ways'

"It's an incredible part of what I get to do."

The host of a popular television cooking show promised home chefs that whipping up delicious meals on an induction stove is no problem — and planet-friendly, too.

While supporting the Global Cooksafe Coalition on Radio National Breakfast, Melissa Leong, a food critic and the former host of the Australian version of "MasterChef," said induction stoves are a sustainable option for stir-fry cooking and other meals.

"We like to lean on the old ways, and that's really important," Leong said. "It's an incredible part of what I get to do is sort of tell those stories of multi-generational recipes and things like that, but it's also about looking towards the future and integrating new technologies and more sustainable technologies into the way that we cook."

Induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution and less dangerous than gas stoves, the latter of which emit heat-trapping pollution that contributes to an overheating planet.

Several studies have found that gas stoves are linked to increased health risks, including childhood asthma, according to Scientific American.

Induction ranges cook faster and are more cost-effective than other stoves. Home chefs can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, they should act soon, as many federal tax credits are expiring at the end of 2025.

For those on a budget, plug-in induction burners are excellent, relatively affordable options. In addition to induction cooktops, investing in other sustainable energy sources can help homeowners save money, too.

Installing solar panels can bring down the cost of monthly utilities drastically. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

As for induction stoves, Leong said leading chefs across the world are introducing the sustainable method of cooking into their kitchens.

"Hopefully, we see that more renewable resource-based cooking methods, like induction, are just as effective as gas," Leong told Radio National Breakfast.

