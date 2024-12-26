News station faces major backlash after being accused of covering up serious risks of common kitchen appliance: 'The health concern is significant'

"There are immediate things that can be done."

A prominent D.C. news outlet recently removed two stories about gas stove health risks from its website after pressure from a gas company sponsor, Heated reported.

What happened?

WUSA9, a leading D.C. news station owned by TEGNA, published three stories on Nov. 21 about unsafe nitrogen dioxide levels from gas stoves in D.C.-area homes. By evening, two of the stories had disappeared.

According to advocates, a WUSA9 producer said the stories wouldn't return until they received a comment from Washington Gas, a station sponsor.

One story stayed offline for six days before reappearing with added quotes from Washington Gas about how gas "can play an important role in reducing health hazards in poor countries." The other story remains down.









Why is taking down stories about gas stoves concerning?

Taking down published stories, known as "unpublishing," breaks standard journalism ethics. News outlets typically only unpublish stories for major factual errors or threats to source safety, and they tell readers when and why.

The move gives Washington Gas, which is fighting D.C.'s move toward cleaner buildings, power over public health information. Recent research found nearly two-thirds of D.C. and Montgomery County kitchens with gas stoves have unsafe nitrogen dioxide levels after 30 minutes of use.

"The health concern is significant, and there are immediate things that can be done to reduce the emissions exposure for cooks, parents, kids, and vulnerable family members," report co-author Barbara Briggs said. "Even running an exhaust fan in a window can make a really big difference."

What can I do about gas stove dangers?

With gas companies fighting clean building rules and investigations underway over dangerous gas leaks in D.C., switching to an induction stove protects your family's health and safety.

The Inflation Reduction Act makes the switch more affordable with a 30% discount on induction stoves — up to $840 off. Your food will cook faster than with gas, and you'll save money on energy bills while avoiding the health risks of indoor air pollution.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, do so sooner rather than later — it could save you thousands, as the act's future is uncertain. President-elect Donald Trump has stated intentions to eliminate the incentives to curb government spending, though this would require an act of Congress.

Beyond individual action, you can support local news independence. Contact news stations to ask about their sponsorship policies. Share factual information about indoor air quality with friends and neighbors.

And if you're cooking with gas this holiday season, run an exhaust fan or open windows to reduce exposure to nitrogen dioxide, which can trigger asthma attacks and breathing problems.

