Study finds simple household swap could make a big difference: 'A simple and effective way to reduce [harmful] exposure'

A new study from researchers at Beijing's Tsinghua University has highlighted how switching to an electric stove could protect your health, Medical Xpress reported.

The research was published in the scientific journal Eco-Environment & Health with the title "Reconsidering gas as clean energy: Switching to electricity for household cooking to reduce NO2-attributed disease burden."

The researchers looked specifically at nitrogen dioxide (NO2), an air pollutant that forms when dirty energy sources are burned. It can cause a range of harmful effects on people's respiratory systems. They found that approximately 1,675 disability-adjusted life years and 138 billion Chinese yuan (around $19 billion dollars) in economic losses could be attributed to NO2 pollution in China in 2019.

Nitrogen dioxide has been linked to lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, and other ailments.

Other studies have echoed the findings of the Tsinghua researchers. One found that about 19,000 adult deaths each year in the United States are linked to the effects of gas stoves.

Fortunately, there is one sure way to reduce the amount of nitrogen dioxide in your own home: by switching from a gas stove to an electric one or an induction stove. Induction stoves use electromagnetic radiation to heat pots and pans, making them healthier to use, safer for kids to be around, and easier to clean.

"This study highlights the importance of considering both outdoor and indoor sources of NO2 exposure when assessing the health impacts of air pollution," said Professor Zhao, lead author of the study, per Medical Xpress. "Switching from gas to electric stoves is a simple and effective way to reduce NO2 exposure and improve public health."

If you live in an apartment where switching out your gas stove is not an option or if you simply can't afford a new stove at the moment, opening a window whenever you are cooking on the stovetop or using the oven can make a big difference to indoor air quality.

