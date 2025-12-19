Neurologist issues urgent warning about popular home appliances linked to adverse health impacts: 'Associated with increased asthma [risks]'

"They exacerbate lung diseases, and they are associated with decreased lung development."

A neurologist is setting the record straight about a popular kitchen appliance — and you can take action to protect yourself and your family from this sneaky health hazard.

In a YouTube video for 350 Silicon Valley (@350siliconvalley4), Dr. Bret D. Andrews broke down why living at home with a gas stove is dangerous, particularly for parents with young children.

Americans spend a lot of time indoors — a whopping 90% of our time, in fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. However, Dr. Andrews said that only around one-third of homes use proper ventilation, exposing families to a "full range" of pollutants.

Gas stoves are a major culprit, spewing nitrous dioxide and other toxic gases directly into what should be our sanctuaries. One high-tech camera revealed just how hazardous this can be.

"The worst ones are from gas stoves," Dr. Andrews explained. "These gases are associated with increased asthma, they exacerbate lung diseases, and they are associated with decreased lung development. Children actually have smaller lungs if they're significantly exposed."

"Poor birth outcomes are also associated," continued Dr. Andrews, a member of San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility, a nonprofit focused on protecting people from pollution, war, and injustice. "Decreased brain function, stroke, and heart disease also occur."

If you must cook with gas, cracking open a window can certainly help. Fortunately, though, an incredibly affordable, next-gen upgrade has emerged — and professional chefs approve.

An induction range is safer than both gas stoves and conventional electric ranges. It uses electromagnetism to heat pans directly, so its surface remains cool to the touch. All in all, you end up with a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective cooking experience without toxic fumes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

While many green incentives expire at the end of the year, you could snag $840 off the cost of an induction range through a federal rebate program slated to last until 2031 or until funds dry up.

If you aren't ready to replace your stove or it isn't feasible for you as a renter, you can gain access to induction without a total kitchen makeover.

Plug-in burners start as low as $50 and offer the same precise control, easy cleanup, and other benefits as full ranges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





