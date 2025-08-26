Pro chef reveals the serious health concerns that prompted a controversial kitchen swap: 'I know I'm going to get a lot of push back'

"There's a lot of people out there who think that this is some kind of government conspiracy."

A popular professional chef gave her TikTok followers a warning about gas stoves and explained why induction is "the way of the future."

Despite working with mostly gas stoves throughout her career, Erica Wides, also known as Chefsmartypants (@thechefsmartypants), broke down the various reasons why induction cooktops are preferable to gas.

In the video, Wides discussed the benefits of cooking with induction, which include safety and cleanliness. The chef teaches at a cooking school that has an induction cooktop, and after 30 years of working with gas, she described herself as a "100% convert to induction."

"I know I'm going to get a lot of pushback cuz there's a lot of people out there who think that this is some kind of government conspiracy, but I'm telling you, people, eventually we'll all be cooking on either induction or electric," she said.

Wides referenced the dangers of cooking with gas stoves. Burning natural gas, a fossil fuel, inside with little ventilation can be harmful to humans. Researchers discovered a link between gas stoves and childhood asthma, according to NBC News. The heat-trapping pollution emitted into the atmosphere also contributes to the warming of the climate.

Induction stoves cook food faster than conventional ranges. Chefsmartypants said that's because the heat generated by the stove stays in the pan. There's also the cleanliness factor. Induction cooktops are much easier to clean than gas stoves. All you have to do is wipe them down.

While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many clean energy tax credits established under the Inflation Reduction Act by the end of the year, they are still available. Those ready to upgrade to a cleaner and safer cooktop can get up to $840 off the cost.

If a kitchen renovation isn't in your budget this year, plug-in induction burners are fantastic options. Renters and homeowners can buy the devices at low prices, starting around $50.

Chefsmartypants' video racked up more than 25,000 views, and followers were grateful for Wides' transparency.

"Thank you," one said. "Too many chef purists can't admit gas is no longer the best choice. Speed, control, and cleanup."

"I just made the switch to induction with my recent kitchen reno," another commenter wrote. "I'm so impressed with induction!!"

