  • Home Home

Landscaper sparks heated debate after video captures controversial scene in neighborhood park: 'This is why I know there's no hope'

"It's just companies blatantly making up services."

by Noah Jampol
"It's just companies blatantly making up services."

Photo Credit: iStock

Are they paying by the decibel level? That was the burning question after a Redditor watched a small army of gas-powered leaf blowers herding leaves into a pile in a neighborhood park.

They shared the frustrating and noisy footage on the r/NoLawns subreddit, writing in their post: "It's that time of year again (way too early, exposing all the insects .... sad)"

It's that time of year again (way too early, exposing all the insects .... sad)
by inNoLawns

The video features at least three of the four landscapers in shot using the loud gas-powered yard tools to put the leaves in a pile.

As the original poster alluded to, there is a belief that leaf blowers are bad for insects and forcibly removing the leaves disrupts the ecosystem around them. The BBC reported that the German government, in fact, advised them to only be used if they were "indispensable," citing a detrimental impact on insects.

According to Lane County Audubon Society, an adverse effect on insects can have a ripple effect on birds and other critical pollinators through the food chain, as they rely on those bugs for food. 

The rampant noise pollution also impacts humans and animals alike. For birds, it can interfere with mating calls and their ability to hear predators, per the Lane County Audubon Society. Gas-powered leaf blowers also produce decibel levels of 80 and higher that pose dangerous health risks for humans, as Monmouth University described.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Last, but certainly not least, gas-powered leaf blowers are egregious air polluters. Just one hour of operation can equate to the pollution of a 1,100-mile car trip from Los Angeles to Denver, per the California Air Resources Board. While that enormous pollution is bad for everyone in the area, from animals to human residents, it has an outsized effect on those operating the machinery.

For all these reasons, areas around the country are exploring or implementing bans, and pushing landscapers to look into much quieter and cleaner electric leaf blowers that are on the market.

Redditors were disheartened by the OP's footage.

"I work in landscaping and can not believe what people will pay to have guys chase leaves around their property," one wrote. "It's just companies blatantly making up services to sell to keep their crews busy and the cash flowing in colder months."

Do you think governments should ban the production of gas-powered lawn equipment?

Absolutely 💯

Yes — but not yet 👍

I don't know 🤷

Heck no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They concluded by declaring that "Americans as a whole are so horticulturally illiterate."

"This is why I know there's no hope," another offered. "People are completely ignorant about their role in killing off insects and birds."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x