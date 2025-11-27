Homeowner shares 'terrifying' images after discovering hazard buried in walls: 'My plumber [had his] mind blown'

One homeowner's shocking discovery inside their walls had fellow Redditors rethinking how safe their own homes might be with gas-based appliances.

In a post to the r/Plumbing forum, the Redditor shared photos and details about a mysterious gas leak in their house that left even their plumber stunned. The leak, they explained, had been causing a strange odor for weeks before anyone could locate the source.

"My wife works from home and started randomly smelling gas. It started to get worse and smell in the bedroom above the fireplace," they wrote.

Once they called the gas company and a plumber, the cause was revealed: a framing nail had pierced a gas pipe, likely since the home's initial construction back in 2006.

"I shared this with my brother-in-law who's a contractor and he thought it was terrifying. My plumber [had his] mind blown and said, 'There's about 100 people I'm going to share this picture with,'" they noted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow Redditors were equally stunned.

"That's crazy, I've never seen a nail go through black iron pipe before," one commenter wrote.

Another added that "when it was driven, it was stuck good and proper, keeping the gas in the pipe. Twenty years of expansion and contraction, and now it's leaking."

Thankfully, the damage was repaired before things turned dangerous. The plumber replaced the section of pipe that was punctured to avoid future issues.

It's no secret that gas-based ovens aren't exactly great for your health, even without a punctured, malfunctioning pipe. Studies have shown that gas stoves release harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide, which worsen indoor air quality and trigger respiratory issues.

These systems also leak small amounts of methane, even when turned off. That's why more homeowners are making the move to cleaner, safer electric alternatives like induction stoves, which cook faster, cost less to operate, and don't fill your home with invisible toxins.

With federal incentives offering up to $840 off an induction range, making the switch has never been easier — and for renters or anyone looking to avoid a full kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at around $50 for a cost-effective alternative.

Small upgrades can help to make your home safer and more energy-efficient. Learn more about your options here, and with this guide to using induction cooking.

