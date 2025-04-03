Home cook challenges pro chef to televised competition — here's what the intense cook-off revealed

"You can make it faster when you are cooking."

A YouTube video ignited the debate over gas versus induction cooking with a head-to-head battle between two passionate chefs.

The video from ABC News In-depth (@ABCNewsIndepth) features chef Dylan Vickers defending gas cooking against home cook Jennifer Munsen-Montanez, who champions induction. They prepare identical Thai green curry dishes to see if anyone can taste the difference.

In the video, Vickers explained his preference: "I like [gas'] responsiveness. Particularly if you're cooking a stir-fry or a fried dish, the fire adds a bit of caramelization."

Meanwhile, Jennifer praised induction's speed and temperature control, saying, "You can make it faster when you are cooking. Once you start cooking the other elements, you just bring it down so it doesn't burn."

After careful sampling, the tasters couldn't distinguish between the two dishes.

Homeowners worldwide are being encouraged to switch from gas stoves due to health and environmental concerns. Even the gas-cooking chef admits, "Induction is very handy, particularly with the kind of technological advances that have been made in the last couple of years."

A restaurant owner who switched to induction confirmed the benefits, saying, "[Switching] was more about saving the planet ... it was a lot cleaner. Gas is quite messy in the kitchen. The heat, obviously, is a factor for staff, so it's a lot cooler. Cleaning the restaurant at night time or the kitchen is a lot quicker and easier."

To home cooks and professional chefs worldwide, the benefits are clear: Induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional ones, meaning the switch is an intelligent choice for your wallet and home, especially if you act while incentives remain available.

Simple lifestyle changes, like switching to energy-efficient appliances when it's time to upgrade your existing ones, can slash your kitchen's carbon footprint, helping you enjoy a cleaner, safer home.

Induction stoves from brands like Copper are an affordable solution that may help you avoid the health issues linked to gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off an induction range's sticker price, but these incentives may not be available forever.

President Donald Trump has stated he wants to eliminate these subsidies as part of efforts to reduce federal spending, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of these incentives is uncertain, which could equate to thousands of dollars in lost savings for homeowners who delay making the switch.

Home cooks online agree with the benefits of gas. One commented on the YouTube video, "Induction is safer and easier to clean, and when hooked up to solar also cheaper and better for the environment, so that's a win in all fields as far as I'm concerned."

Another offered a broader perspective, writing, "I'm all for more induction in regular households but I'm really over pushing the blame onto the consumer like what was done with recycling. When the commercial and industry sectors pull their own weight to reduce their impact in the environment, I'll be more than happy to do my part as well."

