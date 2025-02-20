  • Home Home

Renter shares alarming images after household appliance causes health concerns: '[Is this] making me sick?'

This temporary fix could have serious health implications.

by Leslie Sattler
This temporary fix could have serious health implications.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user's concerning post about their gas furnace inspired discussions about safety online.

The renter, who shared photos of a deteriorating 1968 furnace covered in rusty holes, described feeling unwell whenever the heat runs during winter.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos — which were shared with the r/hvacadvice community alongside the title "Gas furnace making me sick?" — show corroded metal with multiple holes patched by the landlord using tape. This temporary fix could have serious health implications.

"I've been here for a couple years, and while the two summers here were fine with the AC on. Whenever winter rolls around and the gas heater turns on I don't feel so well," the renter wrote, noting they suffer from preexisting heart issues.


💡Save thousands with a heat pump


A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Heat Pumps

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Safety experts in the comments stressed the potentially fatal dangers of carbon monoxide exposure from aging gas furnaces.

"Get a carbon monoxide alarm. If it goes off, it's making you sick. If it doesn't, you're okay. That said, it looks like it will be going off," one commenter warned.

Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

Yes — often 😬

Yes — but only sometimes 😕

Only when it's bad outside 😮‍💨

No — I never do 😌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Others offered practical advice: "You can buy a carbon monoxide monitor that will give you an actual reading on the LED screen for like $15. Please do that. Alternatively, you could call the local fire department and tell them you're concerned about it, see what they can do to help? [At] my agency we all carry a CO monitor."

Some recommended immediate professional intervention: "If need be, call the gas company to do an investigation. They will have more sensitive equipment and will be out immediately. CO is not something to play with!"

This situation spotlights why many homeowners are switching to electric heat pumps, which eliminate carbon monoxide risks while reducing energy costs.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Heat pumps deliver superior efficiency to traditional furnaces, and current federal tax credits and rebates can cover up to $8,000 of installation costs. These rebates may not be around forever, though, as President Trump has stated he intends to eliminate them. This would require a congressional act, but it's best to act quickly before it's too late. The EnergySage Heat Pump Marketplace helps homeowners find qualified installers and compare prices.

Making the switch to electric heat pumps can protect indoor air quality while creating cleaner communities. Simple changes like updating old gas appliances help build a safer, healthier future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x