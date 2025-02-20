Renter shares alarming images after household appliance causes health concerns: '[Is this] making me sick?'

A Reddit user's concerning post about their gas furnace inspired discussions about safety online.

The renter, who shared photos of a deteriorating 1968 furnace covered in rusty holes, described feeling unwell whenever the heat runs during winter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos — which were shared with the r/hvacadvice community alongside the title "Gas furnace making me sick?" — show corroded metal with multiple holes patched by the landlord using tape. This temporary fix could have serious health implications.

"I've been here for a couple years, and while the two summers here were fine with the AC on. Whenever winter rolls around and the gas heater turns on I don't feel so well," the renter wrote, noting they suffer from preexisting heart issues.



Safety experts in the comments stressed the potentially fatal dangers of carbon monoxide exposure from aging gas furnaces.

"Get a carbon monoxide alarm. If it goes off, it's making you sick. If it doesn't, you're okay. That said, it looks like it will be going off," one commenter warned.

Others offered practical advice: "You can buy a carbon monoxide monitor that will give you an actual reading on the LED screen for like $15. Please do that. Alternatively, you could call the local fire department and tell them you're concerned about it, see what they can do to help? [At] my agency we all carry a CO monitor."

Some recommended immediate professional intervention: "If need be, call the gas company to do an investigation. They will have more sensitive equipment and will be out immediately. CO is not something to play with!"

This situation spotlights why many homeowners are switching to electric heat pumps, which eliminate carbon monoxide risks while reducing energy costs.

Making the switch to electric heat pumps can protect indoor air quality while creating cleaner communities. Simple changes like updating old gas appliances help build a safer, healthier future for everyone.

