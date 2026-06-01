Garlic growers say there is a small harvest window once the leaves turn crispy brown

There comes a brief moment in the garden when garlic growers know months of waiting are finally about to pay off.

A recent Instagram reel from Epic Gardening points to the leaves: Once they shift from green to mostly crispy brown, garlic has entered its harvest window.

What's happening?

In the post, Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) explained that garlic is typically ready to pull after about six months in the ground. The clearest visual cue is foliage that still has "a little bit of green" but is "mostly brown."

That change signals the plant is moving into dormancy. As Epic Gardening's caption explained, garlic redirects its remaining moisture and energy down into the bulb underground, helping create tighter outer wrappers and larger cloves that store better.

Harvesting is only part of the process. Freshly pulled garlic still contains plenty of moisture, so it needs to be cured before storage.

In the video demonstration, the harvested bulbs were tied by variety, labeled, and hung in the shade for two to four weeks.

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Epic Gardening said the garlic is ready for trimming once the roots have dried out completely and the skin has turned papery. At that point, gardeners can trim the roots and tips and expect the bulbs to keep for up to six months without refrigeration.

Why does it matter?

Getting the timing right can make the difference between a long-lasting harvest and garlic that does not store well. Since garlic takes roughly half a year to grow, missing that narrow window could mean losing part of the reward for months of watering, weeding, and waiting.

There is also a money-saving benefit. Growing garlic at home can help cut grocery costs, especially for people who cook with it often, while also delivering fresher, better-tasting produce than many store-bought bulbs.

Each harvested head can also help supply future plantings.

The benefits of gardening extend beyond the kitchen, too. Growing your own food can support physical activity, reduce stress, and provide a mental health boost that comes from spending time outdoors and seeing a crop through from planting to harvest.

What are people saying?

"Great tips! I like to cut the roots off as soon as they come out of the ground. Found it helps in the drying process," one commenter shared.

Another said, "Thank you both for helping 'us' home gardeners with issues like these. They are priceless!"

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