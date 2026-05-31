Most people harvest thyme wrong, and this cutting trick can make it grow back fuller

"These tips have saved me so much Thyme!"

If you usually snip herbs wherever it's convenient, you may be making your plants work harder instead of smarter.

A new gardening tip making the rounds online says one small change in how you cut — especially with thyme — can help herbs grow back fuller and keep producing longer.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram reel, Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) explained why harvesting herbs is really a form of pruning, not just a way to pick dinner ingredients.

The basic idea is that removing part of a stem at the right spot can direct the plant's energy into new shoots.

For thyme, it is recommended to cut stems low near the base; that makes harvesting easier while encouraging more branching, which can lead to a bushier plant over time. Better still, the stripped stem tips can often be replanted and rooted.

The video also explained that basil responds best when it's cut just above two sets of leaves, because that slows the top growing tip and encourages side shoots to develop.

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Garlic chives, meanwhile, do better when the whole patch is trimmed evenly, hedge-style, rather than having single leaves pulled.

Why does it matter?

Proper harvesting can mean getting more food from the same plant for months instead of weeks.

Fresh herbs at the grocery store can be expensive, wilt quickly, and often don't taste as vibrant as homegrown ones.

A fuller thyme plant also means more repeat harvests without needing to replace it as often, which can help stretch a food budget. The same goes for basil and chives: The more thoughtfully you cut, the more likely the plant is to bounce back.

Gardening can support mental and physical health by getting people outdoors, encouraging gentle movement, and providing a calming daily routine.

Harvesting from a patio pot or backyard bed can also make home cooking easier, fresher, and less wasteful.

What are people saying?

One commenter joked, "These tips have saved me so much Thyme!"

"Excellent advice and tutorial … Much appreciated," a user said.

"Fresh thyme is the only option! It's also so bad store bought in my area," wrote another.

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