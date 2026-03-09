Gardener shares 'beautiful' before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'You did a great job'

A gardener's beautiful before-and-after photos prove that even a forgotten corner can become a flourishing masterpiece with the right planning and a little care.

Posting on the subreddit r/garden, a gardening enthusiast in Sweden showed off the stunning transformation of a corner of their yard after new plants had been given time to grow.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The first picture taken in 2025 showed vibrant plants mixed in with bark and rocks to create an eye-catching plant bed, marking a massive glow-up from the small, newly set plants captured two years prior.

The bed included a range of non-invasive species such as Delphinium elatum (candle larkspur) and Heuchera (silver gumdrop). The gardener also included a link to their Instagram page, where they regularly post photos of their gardening journey.

Incorporating non-invasive plants into a yard is a great way to protect local ecosystems, but going one step further and planting native species can actively heal the local environment and keep more money in your pocket.

Rewilding your yard with native species suited to your gardening zone can significantly reduce the amount of maintenance a garden needs while also reducing water consumption, saving people money on expensive water bills.

Native species also support local wildlife, including pollinator species such as birds and bees. These animals help pollinate a large proportion of crop species and are vital for food security, so providing them with a suitable habitat helps ensure people get fed.

Upgrading a yard can take on many forms, from replacing a traditional monoculture lawn with a more natural one using buffalo grass or clover to incorporating native plant beds mixed with bark and rocks known as xeriscaping. Even partial garden upgrades can help people reap the benefits.

Many people across the United States are taking advantage of these benefits. A 2023 report from the National Wildlife Federation looking at sustainable gardening trends found that 12% of people in the country are using natural alternatives to grass or wildflowers to convert parts of their lawn, up from 9% in 2019.

Fellow Redditors were impressed with the garden's magical transformation.

"They look amazing, you did a great job," wrote one commenter.

Another simply wrote, "Beautiful."

