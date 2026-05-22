Gardener learns the 'carrots' they grew were not carrots at all — and now they may be in their yard forever

"Hope you like them because you have them forever."

A gardener who thought they were growing carrots got a different orange surprise of California poppies.

"Update: they weren't carrots," they wrote in a Reddit post in r/gardening along with a photo of the flowers growing around a raised garden bed. "But still love them nonetheless and think they look amazing running wild."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post quickly turned into a celebration of one of the West Coast's most vibrant wildflowers. Commenters applauded the accidental garden success.

Many gardeners are also rethinking traditional lawns and embracing wilder, lower-maintenance landscapes. Plants such as California poppies can thrive in tough conditions, add color, and help support pollinators.

Swapping out even part of a grass lawn for native plants or other lawn alternatives can cut maintenance time and lower water bills. At the same time, they can create habitats for pollinators and other beneficial insects.

What works beautifully in one region, however, may not be a good fit in another. Gardeners should always check whether a plant is appropriate for their area before sowing seeds widely. Improper planting and land management can create imbalance in ecosystems, which can create inconvenience for people and even harm to wildlife.

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And if you are planting a wildflower mix, be prepared for surprises. As several Redditors noted, wildflowers have a way of showing up where they please. They may even stick around for years.

Commenters on the post were as delighted as the OP with the surprise.

"They look beautiful!" one wrote.

Another added a fitting warning for the accidental grower: "Hope you like them because you have them forever."

"These are everywhere in the PNW too," a third person noted. "They grow in the worst conditions and look better for it. Staple for drought resistant pollinator plants through to fall."

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