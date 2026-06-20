Gardener too allergic to poison ivy still yanks it in shoulder-length cattle gloves

"It's getting better each year, but it's pretty endless."

Gardening usually brings to mind tomatoes and flower beds, not shoulder-length cattle gloves. But one gardener who said they were "pretty allergic" has drawn attention online for sharing a determined, no-herbicide way to battle poison ivy by hand.

What happened?

A Reddit user on r/gardening described their approach to poison ivy, saying they remove it manually despite being "pretty allergic" because they live on conservation land beside a pond where herbicides are not allowed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They captioned their post, "How I go into battle!"

"I wear long pants, rubber boots, and a t-shirt. Then I put on cattle palpation gloves that go up to the shoulder (I'm a vet) and affix with rubber band," they said. "Then I put regular gloves over that in case they tear — they often do; I battle with bittersweet, Virginia creeper, and multiflora rose as well. It all gets stuffed in a black trash bag and into the trash it goes. It's getting better each year, but it's pretty endless."

Why does it matter?

For many homeowners and gardeners, poison ivy is more than just an annoyance. It can make routine yard work miserable, while invasive vines can choke out native plants, climb trees, and take over valuable growing space.

In areas near water, avoiding herbicides can help reduce the risk of chemicals reaching ponds and other sensitive habitats.

Gardening itself can bring major everyday benefits. It can cut grocery bills, especially when growing herbs, fruits, or vegetables at home. Homegrown produce also often tastes better than store-bought options, while the physical activity and time spent outdoors can support both mental and physical health.

If reclaiming space from invasive plants makes it easier to plant edible varieties later, that can also serve as a first step toward growing your own food.

What are people saying?

One user asked the original poster if they were interested in getting goats to help organically cut back on the poison ivy.

"If I'd thought of it five years ago probably! Now I have it pretty well managed. Couple yank out sessions each spring and I'm good," the OP replied.

"As a fellow highly allergic person, keep on keeping on my friend. I like the setup, might need to get some of those shoulder gloves," said another commenter.

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