Keeping potted plants alive in a heat wave gets easier with this terra cotta slow-release trick

Container plants can dry out quickly during hot summer weather, especially during heat waves, making them difficult to keep healthy.

But a simple terra-cotta gardening trick shared on Instagram by Lara Winter (@what_a_view_cottage) may help potted herbs, flowers, and vegetables stay hydrated longer while reducing the need for constant watering.

What happened?

In the video, Winter demonstrates how she uses a hollow terracotta watering stake placed directly into the soil of her plant pots. After inserting the stake, she fills it with water, allowing moisture to slowly seep through the porous clay and reach the plant's roots.

In the video's caption, Winter notes that before using the stakes, soak them thoroughly so the porous clay fills with water. After they are set into the potting mix, that moisture can seep back out little by little, helping containers avoid drying as quickly in strong sun.

That can be especially helpful during heat waves, when potted plants often need more frequent attention than plants growing directly in the ground. Containers heat up faster, lose moisture more quickly, and can leave gardeners scrambling to keep up.

A slow-release setup like this will not replace regular watering altogether, but it can help ease the pressure of extreme heat and reduce stress on both plants and gardeners. For patio gardens, balcony planters, or food crops in containers, it can be a practical upgrade.

Why does it matter?

For many people, container gardening is a way to grow some of their own food, cut grocery bills, and enjoy fresher, better-tasting produce at home. When a heat wave wipes out plants in pots, it can be both frustrating and expensive.

Gardening also offers benefits beyond the harvest. Spending time caring for plants can support mental health, encourage more movement, and make outdoor spaces more enjoyable. Even a small setup on a porch or apartment balcony can provide a calming routine.

Simple watering tricks like this can help people stick with gardening instead of giving up when summer temperatures spike. Hotter days are becoming more common in many places, and practical ways to protect plants can help gardeners preserve the time and money they have already invested in growing them.

What can I do?

Commenters under the post were impressed by the low-effort watering hack.

"Love these!" one user wrote. "What a great idea."

"Great idea for potted plants," another said.

"Oh, I've never seen or tried these," another commented.

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